Katrina Kaif is celebrating her 21st birthday; no really, she is

Stunning and simply gorgeous; Katrina Kaif turns a year wiser as she celebrates her birthday on Monday. A part of us is always craving for the years of youth that are passing by, no matter how old we get. How can Katrina be any different? She just posted the most vibrant picture of hers straight from her sea-soaked vacation, declaring that she is 21-years-old! Well, don't be too shocked, for this statement does come with a tiny disclaimer.

Well, she can pass off as a 21-year-old. What do you think, exaggeration much, or can she? She did play a 24-year-old in Jagga Jasoos and aced it, opposite a Ranbir in his thirties who could pass off as a teenager. Strike off a few years, and we do think Kat can con one to think of her as someone who has just entered the second decade of her life.

Katrina is surely having a ball of a birthday as she is on a vacation in the England. Quite a way to bring in the 35th birthday. The lady is surely on a well-earned vacation as she has been quite busy with the shoot of her upcoming ventures; Thugs Of Hindostan with Aamir Khan and Zero with Shah Rukh Khan. We hope to see her stun us once again in these two, after her sparkling tough gal act in her last blockbuster, Tiger Zinda Hai.