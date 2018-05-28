Katrina Kaif is in awe of Janhvi Kapoor, calls her a pretty receptionist at the gym!

Gone are the days when it was said that two actresses can’t be good friends. These days, our actresses spare no chances of admiring one another and social media is proof to this fact. The latest example being Katrina Kaif who is all praises for newbie Janhvi Kapoor, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s elder daughter.

Katrina and Janhvi workout at the same gym, so the two girls share a warm camaraderie in real life. And Kat being the elder one, seemed to be in the mood to indulge in some leg-pulling with Janhvi, albeit in a sweet way.

Kat who is pretty active on Instagram, shared a picture of Janhvi speaking on the phone. Wearing an ethnic attire with her hair tied in a plait, Janhvi looked super fresh and Kat too complimented her in a fun manner by calling her the pretty new receptionist at the gym. Haha, yes, sharing the picture as an Instagram story, Katrina wrote, “Gym has a very pretty new receptionist in Janhvi Kapoor.”

Check it out here:

We can’t agree enough with you on this Kat, however, we are waiting to know what would be Janhvi’s reaction to this!