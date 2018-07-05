Katrina Kaif is on SALE! Hard to believe? See for yourself

Katrina Kaif is currently in the US touring with Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Prabhu Dheva as a part of their Da-Bangg Tour. The actress is rocking the stage in the West with her kick-ass performances. And if that is not enough, she is even creating thunder with her pictures and videos that have made its way online.

But then we got our hands on the latest picture that would make Katrina Kaif fans super happy. Kat is a total goofball while shopping. Look at her flashing her crazy streak:

Katrina Kaif is on sale, as seen in the above picture. The actress held a placard that read ‘Up to 60% off’. Now that’s one sale we bet no Kat fan would like to miss. We do not know what the actress was shopping for, but she definitely gave one and all a reason to smile.

Katrina looked chic in comfortable ripped blue denims, casual pink T-shirt and the jacket that she tied around the waist. The actress wore no makeup and left her hair down. And yes, one cannot miss her mischievous smile.

But then her sale gimmick was hands down the best!