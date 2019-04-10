Katrina Kaif is poles apart on social media and her real life, feels Varun Dhawan

Divya Ramnani April 10 2019, 12.04 pm April 10 2019, 12.04 pm

Arbaaz Khan’s latest talk show, Pinch, has grabbed a lot of eyeballs, all thanks to its unique format which gets celebrities open up on dealing with trolls and negativity. It’s one of the platforms where you get to see your favourites being absolutely honest. The latest star to appear on this show was actor Varun Dhawan. We have known Dhawan as someone who is full of energy, wit and, of course, good looks and he was no different at Arbaaz Khan’s show, Pinch. But sticking true to the show's theme, the Dhawan lad spoke a lot about the negativity comes across on social media.

From talking about dealing with haters to facing criticism on his acting and opening up on his love life, he was at his candid best. There came a time when Arbaaz asked him to name a celebrity who is more interesting on social media than their real life and, in no time, Varun took Katrina Kaif’s name. The Badlapur actor revealed that Katrina, in her real life, is exactly the opposite of how she is on social media. While online she is absolute fun, in her real life, Katrina is one true blue workaholic. “She is new on social media and appears to be very fun, having a great time with great pictures, sense of humor. Katrina in real life is all about work. She is a horse with blinkers except when she is hungry and wants to eat something. Then also she eats like a horse,” he said.

Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif are known to share a great bond. It was only recently when Arjun and Varun handed over their token of friendship, which was a Dalmatian trophy, to the stunning Kaif. LOL!

Katrina Kaif was also supposed to star in Varun’s upcoming film, Street Dancer. However, the Bharat actor had to back out due to some unknown reasons. She was replaced by Shraddha Kapoor.