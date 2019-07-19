Rushabh Dhruv July 19 2019, 7.40 pm July 19 2019, 7.40 pm

Katrina Kaif is in a bliss mode these days, as after her last flick Bharat being a hit at the box office, the girl is on cloud nine. Recently, the Tiger Zinda Hai actress celebrated her birthday (July 16) abroad chilling on a beach and looks like she's in no mood to come back to the bay. Going by Katrina's latest IG update, all we can say is that the actress still wants to soak in the sun and has extended her vacation. Kat posted a picture of herself amid the street of Mexico and it's making fans go gaga. Looking cheerful with a drink (to stay hydrated) in her hand, Kat in her latest still, literally, is seen crossing the road and have stopped the traffic. Yup, and we are not at all kidding here!

Have a look at the picture of Katrina Kaif below:

View this post on Instagram 🚦 A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Jul 19, 2019 at 12:07am PDT

Not only is the photo beautiful because it features Katrina, but the diva's style game in the same is applaud-worthy. Wearing a peach mini dress with beige heels and tresses open, the Bharat babe is a sight to behold. Also, this is not the first picture of Kat from her vacay as she has been Instagramming a lot of snaps from her getaway.

Katrina was last seen in Bharat opposite Salman and right from the beginning, she has maintained that the movie is a special film and she feels glad to be a part of it. “Also Bharat was too special of a film for me to let anything go completely unfinished. I'm happy because you don't get a chance to do something like this time and again," she had said in an earlier interview.