Shikha Dhariwal July 15 2019, 4.56 pm July 15 2019, 4.56 pm

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat could easily cross the Rs 200 crore mark. Even internationally, the film did fairly well. This is definitely a golden period for Katrina. She has big projects to work on and many brand endorsements. She has allegedly hiked brand endorsement fee by 40 per cent post the success of Bharat. If the sources are to believed she has been approached for endorsements by six new brands. Brands are willing to pay 40 per cent more than the actress's brand fee.

It seems that Katrina Kaif is following her best friend Salman Khan’s footprints in the film industry. Recently Katrina even wished to play a Dabangg lady cop on screen. Katrina said that “Salman or some other filmmaker should make films based on female cop character like Chulbul Pandey." She is really keen to play a lady cop on screen but it should be a female version of Chulbul Pandey.

Recently Rohit, Shetty also revealed about his dream project in a media conversation that after making Singham, Simba and Suryavanshi, now he wants to direct a movie about a female cop to complete his universe. Not only Rohit, but Salman Khan also suggested many times that Katrina looks more promising in action roles. So the idea seems to be lingering, let's see if it materialises or not!