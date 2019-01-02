Katrina Kaif was chilling on the first day of 2019, quite literally at that

From Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma to Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra and more, most of the B-townies have flown to their favourite destinations to ring in the new year as well as celebrate the new beginning with a handful of joy. There must have been glittery parties all across, but Katrina Kaif chose the serenity of nature over any other kind of celebration. The actor was in England with family and we came across stunning pictures of her outing.

In a video that she shared, Kat can be seen taking a dip into the ice-cold English Channel water. The temperature is 0 degree, she tells us. It is no cakewalk to don a bikini when the weather is that chilled. In another picture, she, her sister and a friend are seen sitting on the beach, wrapped in towels. Don't forget to read her insightful advice as you gear up for a new year! In her Instagram story, she also shared pictures of a quaint, beautiful house; probably their den for the new year? She definitely has had a perfect celebration.

Never envy others, everyone has there own struggles, we are all in this together," part of Katrina's caption reads. 2018 hasn't treated her very well. Professionally, the magnum opus Thugs of Hindostan, made on a massive scale and boasting of a prominent star cast, failed to impress the critics and the audience alike. We had high hopes on Zero, which didn't live up to the expectation either. That way, what she wrote completely resonates with what she is probably thinking. She also suggests you to keep your mind where your body is. Mindfulness, is it?

Another Bollywood babe Parineeti Chopra is also in London, celebrating the new year in great style. Pari has almost turned into a British beauty, with all the fashion jazz she is flaunting. Her cousin sister Priyanka Chopra, on the other hand, marked the festivity with husband Nick Jonas and his family in England. The newlyweds also flew to Switzerland for a quick tour.

