Katrina Kaif not signing films opposite younger actors. Is she playing SAFE?

Katrina Kaif is currently in the prime of her career. Her value in the industry had been falling, but the same skyrocketed last year with the release of Tiger Zinda Hai. And she has two big movies right now; Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Thugs Of Hindostan with Aamir Khan. She will also be seen shaking a leg with Varun Dhawan in Remo D’Souza’s next which is a dance film.

Now, we have come to know that Kat is becoming extremely choosy when it comes to signing films. According to a report in Deccan Chronicle, the actress

is doing so because of her previous duds in which she had worked with stars younger than her.

“Katrina is receiving many offers, but she is being more careful now. Having done films like Fitoor, Baar Baar Dekho and Jagga Jasoos with younger stars, which ended up being duds, she cannot afford to make another wrong move. She is one of the top stars in Bollywood, but she does not want to shoulder the responsibility of a film by being paired with a younger actor who does not pull crowds; unless, of course, she gets a great script,” said the source.

Seems like Katrina does not want to take any chance now. A wise decision, we must say.