Katrina Kaif on break up with Ranbir Kapoor: I now see it as a blessing

Ranbir Kapoor's love life boasts of a number of tragic splits; tragic in the sense of unforeseen separations. His affair with Deepika Padukone was widely admired by the fans and his parents Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor were immensely fond of the Padmaavat actor. Hence, many took time to assimilate the fact that Ranbir cheated in his relationship. But his breakup with Katrina Kaif came across as a true shock since the two were together for as long as six years and were considering tying the knot. Katrina, who was visibly upset for days to follow, tried her best to work out a reconciliation but couldn't. But she has made peace with it now, has moved on and looked at the split with a better perspective. In a recent conversation with Vogue, she opened up about it.

"What human nature does is that when we have something, or someone, to focus on, we can also shift a lot of our attention there, so we are not really forced to look at ourselves in any great perspective. We’re able to kind of shift a lot of responsibility—on decisions, for happiness, for entertainment and motivation. So now, when the sole burden of your life, what you’re doing, and your state of mind is on your shoulders because there’s nothing to distract you, that is a very intense time. I now see it as a blessing because I was able to recognise my patterns, thought processes and things that I had been so sure of my whole life. I could see them from a whole different perspective," the actor said.

Ranbir and Katrina's breakup had a large impact. The duo used to live in an expensive apartment in Bandra, which Kat moved out from. They were also shooting for Anurag Basu's Jagga Jasoos, which was already lagging behind its schedule. Thanks to the discomfort that cropped up, the shoot was further delayed since they wouldn't agree to travel together for outdoor locations. One might remember reading numerous pieces on how Basu worked as a mediator and managed to finish shooting. Her equation with Deepika was frequently questioned as well; to be honest, they were never interested in any camaraderie. But the past is best left behind. Katrina was invited to Deepika and Ranveer's wedding reception and we heard Ranveer made sure he got in touch with her personally. She attended the ceremony, putting up a lovely show of warmth, professionalism and friendship. We appreciate, Kat!

Katrina, when quizzed about the #metoo movement, had an elaborate answer as well. "It’s shaking up the film industry. There won’t be a single person who is not checking themselves and if they have ever behaved like this. They’re probably feeling fear as we sit and talk about it. And when fear comes into it, there will definitely be behavioural corrections. It will also make it more taboo to make subtle comments and gestures in jest. But it exists across industries, and we all know that the world over there is a huge discrepancy in the amount of power women hold in the workplace as compared to men. That makes me think about the women who aren’t in big cities and not in a position to speak out or defend themselves. I do hope it will trickle down to other spheres—it’ll take time, but this is a start.” Well, we are considering this as a start as well!