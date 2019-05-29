Katrina Kaif on Priyanka Chopra's exit from Bharat: I am unaware of who was selected before me

Nikita Thakkar May 29 2019, 9.50 am May 29 2019, 9.50 am

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Bharat is the next big Bollywood film waiting to hit the theatres. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is set to release on June 5. This film has been the talking point ever since its inception. Firstly because it has Salman Khan in it and secondly because it was supposed to be Priyanka Chopra's comeback route to Bollywood. However, in the NICK of time, PeeCee quit the film to marry the love of her life. Katrina Kaif was then brought onboard and since then she has been rooting for the film. But does it affect Katrina that she was the second choice? Read on.

In a recent interview, Katrina stated that she wasn't aware of who the first choice for Bharat was. "I am unaware of who was selected before me for Bharat. Ali Abbas had spoken to me regarding the script and role of Bharat when I was shooting Tiger Zinda Hai with Salman Khan," she told Mirror Online.

Further adding, "Everyone has a different perspective of looking at things. I cannot be in every Salman Khan film. If Priyanka was chosen for this role then she had her own reasons for not doing it. Doing Bharat was written in my destiny and I am happy it came to me. When I read the script I simply loved it and I think this is the best role of mine so far."

For Katrina, it doesn't matter that she was the second choice. "The question of being the first or second choice doesn’t seem to be relevant to me at all. It’s also not about anyone’s ego," she said.

Well, even though she is the second choice, this entire episode has benefitted Bharat in many ways. Salman and Katrina's chemistry has always done wonders for a film and Bharat seems to be no exception.