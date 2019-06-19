Rushabh Dhruv June 19 2019, 4.49 pm June 19 2019, 4.49 pm

It's not at all a mystery that Ranbir Kapoor's love life boasts of a number of tragic splits. His affair with Deepika Padukone was widely admired by the fans and his parents Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor were immensely fond of the Padmaavat actor. Hence, many took time to understand the fact that Ranbir cheated in his relationship. But his breakup with Katrina Kaif came across as a true shock since the two were together for as long as six years and were considering to tie the knot anytime back then. Katrina, who was visibly upset for days to follow, reportedly tried her best to work out with Ranbir but couldn't. But she has made peace with it now and has moved on.

In a recent conversation with a tabloid, Katrina opened up about her personal life and also shared details about her past relationship. “When I was going through a separation, one of my sisters was also in the same phase. That’s when I realised that since my life was out in the open, ego was more bruised, but at the end of the day, we both felt the same pain. I found solace in reading. My friends were also a strong source of support. I don’t have any regrets. I have come out of the experience a lot more mature.”

She also revealed why she spoke about her breakup in media. She said, “If I had my way, I would have never spoken about my relationship. I chose to talk about it because the media was interested in it. I couldn’t have dodged a bullet every time. I would have sounded rude if I did that. So the best thing was to share the bare minimum. I wanted to and be frank enough to accept reality. We still have respect for each other and that will not change.”

