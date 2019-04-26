Katrina Kaif opens up on her current equation with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone

Rushabh Dhruv April 26 2019, 4.18 pm April 26 2019, 4.18 pm

Katrina Kaif's last release Zero, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma, turned out to be a dud at the box office. But that has not stopped the babe from getting more films. A couple of days back, she officially came on board Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi, and she's presently occupied with Bharat opposite Salman Khan. Recently, there were a few reports stating that Kat has been approached for athlete PT Usha's biopic. Amid all this, Katrina Kaif in an interview with DNA has opened about her rapport with ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt.

Well, if you are the one who has been living under the rock, then let us enlighten you with some facts. Before Katrina came into Ranbir's life, the Tamasha actor was dating Deepika Padukone and he parted ways with her in 2007. During that time, rumours had it that Katrina was the reason behind Ranbir's split with Padukone. Currently, Ranbir Kapoor is dating Alia Bhatt. When Katrina was quizzed about her equation with Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor, the actress said, "I can take into consideration that, how miserable I make no difference to anyone else. So, instead, I can lighten my own burden and say — let me be happy and at peace. And what is meant for me, will come my way."

Katrina further feels that there is no point holding grudges. She added, "Whoever it is (no names taken), I don’t see the point of holding on to anything unpleasant from the past. I would rather let bygones be bygones. I don’t think anyone is out there to hurt me."

Recently, during Filmfare Awards 2019, many photos and videos of Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor greeting each other with a hug had gone viral online. In short, the two served some friendly vibes at the event. Ranbir was also seen sitting in the front row along with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.