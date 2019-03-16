Katrina Kaif photobombs Aayush and Aahil Sharma, but we’re not complaining

You gotta admit that Katrina Kaif is quite a head turner. Even if we’re not spotting her on the streets, we make it a point to stalk her social media since we can’t get enough of her. We are, after all, in the ‘stalk market.’ But what happens when she pops up when you’re not expecting? Well, you still upload that selfie because let’s face it, Kat doesn’t photobomb you every day! Recently, Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan shared a picture of her hubby and her child and ol’ Kat could be seen lurking in the background.

Aayush Sharma was posing for Arpita with their son Aahil. It was a pretty cute photo. Now, typically a photobomber would appear to be one of those creepy faces you’d want to Photoshop away. But Katrina’s a good addition – she doesn’t ruin the pic at all. Three celebs in one frame. Pretty neat isn’t it? Aayush was last seen in the 2018 flick LoveYatri. Speaking to PTI about his struggle to land a role, Aayush said that his relations with Salman Khan made it hard for him to land a film.

"A lot of directors and producers were scared of working with me. Everybody used to tell me 'We would love to launch you but if we go wrong then our relationship with Salman will be spoiled, so we can't do it'," Aayush told PTI in an interview. Eventually, Aayush landed a role in LoveYatri, a Salman Khan production.

Katrina, on the other hand, is working with Salman Khan for Bharat. The film was originally supposed to cast Priyanka Chopra Jonas, but she declined the offer since she was getting married to Nick Jonas.