Katrina Kaif posts picture of her Zero look and it’s regal

Bollywood star Katrina Kaif never fails to impress us with her looks and on Monday, the actress continued the tradition by sharing a picture from the sets of her upcoming film, Zero, where she shares the screen with Shah Rukh Khan. The image has already received over 850,000 likes on social media and is clearly going down well with fans.

The image shows Kat decked up in bridal attire and is framed from her side. She can be seen wearing a maang tikka, nose ring, earrings and a necklace. Her dress – possibly a ghagra choli, looks very richly embroidered. The actress is looking straight but not at the camera. The crew and other equipment can be seen in the background.

In Zero, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen playing the role of a dwarf. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film looks into the journey of a vertically challenged man who travels from Meerut to New York. Speaking about Shah Rukh, Aanand had said, “I always felt he is a very basic Delhi boy. Whenever I saw him in those valleys of Switzerland, I felt ‘Oh Delhi boy wahan tak pahuch gaya’ (the Delhi boy has achieved great heights). I never felt he didn’t belong there. That is the reason why I think he has a great connect in our country because he represents a basic middle-class boy who has achieved it.”

Besides Katrina, Anushka Sharma will also be seen opposite Shah Rukh in Zero.