Ranjini Maitra July 16 2019, 1.53 pm July 16 2019, 1.53 pm

So, Katrina Kaif is turning 36 in style. The birthday girl is now in Mexico, holidaying amid the serenity of nature. She's been sharing beautiful photos of herself by the sea for a while now. Nothing is better than spending your birthday rejuvenating yourself, right? On Tuesday, she also shared a picture of herself, wearing a white bikini. While we were drooling over how good she actually looks, came in Arjun Kapoor, not sans his wacky humour.

'You've basically gone on a photo shoot," he wrote, and his joke was certainly about how Kat has been sharing pictures back to back!

However, you should always be nice to the birthday girl! Hence, Arjun made up for it in his next comment.

True friends aren't really true friends until they've played spoilsport at least once. This wasn't the first time that Arjun joked on one of Kat's photos. Just a couple of days back, she had put up a photo of herself, posing in a bikini. This is what happened.

Ooh!

Katrina and Arjun haven't worked together as of yet, but we're sure they would make for an amazing on-screen couple!

Also, do you remember Katrina jokingly revealing that Arjun, along with actor Varun Dhawan, ran an 'I Hate Katrina Kaif' club? It apparently started after Salman Khan caught Varun checking Katrina out, and gave him a hard time.

In March this year, in another rib-tickling post, Arjun announced that he and Varun were forming a 'We Love KK' club. LOL!