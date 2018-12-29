Katrina Kaif quits Remo D'Souza's film, won't shake a leg with Varun Dhawan

Fans of Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif were eagerly waiting to see them on the big screen together in Remo D’Souza’s next which is a dance film. But well, here’s a sad news for all the fans of Katrina. The actress has decided to opt out of the film and the reason is Salman Khan starrer Bharat. The actress has released an official statement about she opting out of the Remo’s directorial citing date issues. Reportedly, Katrina and Varun had also started rehearsing for the film.

The official spokesperson of the actress stated, “Katrina Kaif had to opt out of Remo D'Souza's upcoming dance film owing to her hectic schedule for Bharat. Katrina has always been a thorough professional. She decided to step out of the film as her dates were clashing with Bharat, which she is currently shooting for." Bharat is slated to release on Eid next year and Katrina had to step in at the last moment for the film as Priyanka Chopra opted out of the movie in nick of time.

A few weeks ago, when Katrina and Varun appeared on the show Koffee With Karan, the two had spoken about working together for the first time and their off-screen chemistry surely made us excited to see them on the big screen. But we guess, we'll have to wait a little long for that to happen.