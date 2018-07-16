Katrina Kaif reveals what new is in store for us on the professional front

Katrina Kaif ringed in her 35th birthday on July 16, 2018. And as they say, the older, the wiser, the actress who is doing some really good stuff, has an interesting line up of films. This includes Thugs of Hindostan alongside the likes of Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan and a very special role in Shah Rukh Khan's Zero. But that's not at all. In a conversation with HT, Kat revealed that she is looking to venture into production soon. At the same time, she quashed rumours of an autobiography!

"No, that’s absolutely not true. I don’t think that’s going to happen. Yes, I am definitely looking forward to get into production at some point - maybe not all by myself, but through a joint production. Currently, one of the ideas is under development. I am working on it and that project could materialise. That’s something I would definitely like to look into and hopefully be a part of, besides a few business lines that I am considering," she quoted to HT.

While many of Kat's female colleagues successfully run other ventures, not many of them are into production. Anushka Sharma is one who is juggling between them pretty successfully. Kangana Ranaut is soon to don a director and producer's hat too.

Katrina is the newest beauty to join the league. We wish her all the best!