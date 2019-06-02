Politics

Pic alert! Narendra Modi’s mum Heeraben Modi watches as son is sworn in as Prime Minister

Entertainment

Rihanna fans shocked to learn they've been mispronouncing her name for YEARS!

  3. Bollywood
Read More
back
bharatkatrina kaifPriyanka ChopraRemo D'souzaSalman KhanStreet Dancer 3DVarun Dhawan
nextBharat: BTS video reveals how the train sequence in Salman Khan's film was shot

within