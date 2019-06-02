Ranjini Maitra June 02 2019, 6.58 pm June 02 2019, 6.58 pm

Katrina Kaif, along with Salman Khan, has started promoting for her upcoming Eid release Bharat. Actors are probably destined to do some films, and Kat incidentally came on board after initially cast Priyanka Chopra decided to step down owing to her wedding. However, for Bharat, she had to let go of Remo Dsouza's Street Dancer 3D, a film that was announced long ago. Does she regret not doing the dance film with Varun Dhawan? It doesn't seem so.

“The date clash happened when Bharat was already 80 percent shot. It just became evident that to do justice to Street Dancer 3D, I would have to let go of something from Bharat. Maybe I couldn’t shoot the extra work and give attention. So I took my call. I’m happy with my decision." she told DNA when asked why she chose Bharat over Street Dancer 3D.

View this post on Instagram Ms. Kumud Raina - employment consultant #Bharat A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on May 22, 2019 at 11:43pm PDT

From the beginning, Kat has maintained that Bharat is a special film and she feels glad to be a part of it. “Also Bharat was too special of a film for me to let anything go completely unfinished. I'm happy because you don't get a chance to do something like this time and again. Me and Varun are very good friends. We chat all the time. We’ll get a chance to do something, something different and right," she added.

Street Dancer 3D seems to be shaping up fine, while the promotions of Bharat are also going on in full swing.