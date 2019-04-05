Katrina Kaif runs with open arms as she clocks in 20 million Instagram followers

Darshana Devi April 05 2019, 9.46 pm April 05 2019, 9.46 pm

Katrina Kaif made her remarkable debut on Instagram in 2017, sending her fans across the nation into a different level of frenzy. Ever since then, she has been reigning the photo-sharing app and how! In less than four months, she reached the five million mark on the platform. The stunning diva currently rules the social media space with candid moments from her life, gorgeous pictures and witty captions, making her IG handle one of the most entertaining celeb Insta accounts. No wonder why she has now garnered as many as 20 million followers on Instagram.

On touching the milestone, she marked the day by posting a beach video, which features her running while flashing a wide smile. The actor can be seen donning a red top and blue denim shorts while running with her arms open. She thanked her fans for the love in her caption, attaching heart and kiss emoticons. Talking about her IG debut, she earlier told mid-day, “It took me a while to join Instagram. I was told that I would enjoy the interactions and follow new people I like, and that is exactly what has happened. I’m having fun. I’m sharing real moments with my followers and enjoy having a platform where I have my own voice. It is a personal reflection of me. I only do what I like, whether it’s just a phase I’m going through, whether I’m into an adventurous activity, then I put up those videos of that moment”.

She further admitted that she immediately got hooked on to the world of social media after stepping into it. “As soon as I joined Instagram, I was really hooked. I instantly found it super fun and for me, it’s not just about sharing with people who follow me but sharing my thoughts and what I’m feeling that day or something I like or I’m doing that day,” she said.

Kat will be next seen sharing the screen space with her ex-boyfriend Salman Khan in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat.