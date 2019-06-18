Ranjini Maitra June 18 2019, 5.54 pm June 18 2019, 5.54 pm

Like every year, the Miss India pageant, this year as well, aimed to find beauties blessed with not just pretty faces but also sharp and curious minds. Rajasthan's Suman Rao got lucky, as she bagged the winner's crown and will represent India at the Miss World 2019. Suman was crowned by last year's winner Anukreethy Vas. The grand finale was hosted by Bollywood's ultimate biggie Karan Johar, Miss World 2018 Manushi Chillar and actor Maniesh Paul.

Here's what made the night even better. The 'Josh' was certainly high as actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif took the stage by storm as they put up stunning performances. The audience at Mumbai's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel were definitely in for a dazzling show. A couple of days ago, Kat had shared photos of herself prepping hard for the performance. Moving on, we now have our hands on a video, giving us a glimpse of it.

Watch a glimpse from Katrina Kaif's performance here:

The caption clearly indicates that she performed on Swag Se Swagat, the super hit track from her and Salman Khan's film Tiger Zinda Hai. In the video, she is also seen grooving to her Zero track Husn Pancham. Mouni Roy and Nora Fatehi were also there to perform. The grand finale will be telecast on June 30.

Let us remind you that our gossip mongers also suggested that Vicky was taking a special interest in Katrina. The gossip strengthened after he split from girlfriend Harleen Sethi. If rumours are to be believed, then the two have been signed for an intense love story, produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

We aren't yet sure if they are doing a film, but together they are definitely enough to slay the stage!