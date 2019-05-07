Katrina Kaif spills the beans on ex boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's secret Instagram account

Ranjini Maitra May 07 2019, 1.05 pm May 07 2019, 1.05 pm

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the few stars in Bollywood who are yet to explore social media, at least officially! Believing in the philosophy of better late than never, a number of them decided to join the bandwagon of Instagrammers and Twitterati much later than the rest. Katrina Kaif is one of them. She made her Instagram debut only in April 2017, shortly after joining Facebook. But guess who first showed Katrina how the photo-sharing platform worked? None other than Ranbir Kapoor, her former boyfriend!

Katrina recently appeared on Pinch with Arbaaz Khan, where the host quizzed her on whether she had a fake account for the purpose of stalking others. She denied having one but spilled the beans on Ranbir having such an account! "I know Ranbir has (a secret Instagram account). And Ranbir, by the way, was the person who showed me how Instagram works," she said. We see!

Ranbir, in the past, has also admitted to being a 'stalker on Instagram'. “I am also a very big Hindi film industry fan. I always want to know what kind of films are happening. I am a fan of a lot of actors. I really admire their work. And as much as you want to see any actor’s profile on Instagram, I too am a stalker on Instagram. I too have an account but it’s just that I don’t post pictures. But I know what’s happening around me,” he said in an earlier interview.

Great that you are so upfront in admitting that you stalk your favourite stars, just like us. But we would be so much happier to have you officially on social media, Ranbir! That would make our stalking easier. ;)