  3. Bollywood
Katrina Kaif spills the beans on ex boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's secret Instagram account

Bollywood

Katrina Kaif spills the beans on ex boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's secret Instagram account

Ranbir Kapoor might not be on Instagram officially, but he is a pro at stalking other stars.

back
Arbaaz Khankatrina kaifQuick Heal PinchRanbir Kapoor
nextMet Gala 2019: Deepika Padukone shines but here's a look at Ranveer Singh owning the red carpet

within