Katrina Kaif still optimistic about love, says there is no sense of urgency

The leggy lass clicks 35 and has a lot of reasons to cherish life. High on success yet betrayed in love, Katrina has had a hell of a ride. But nothing's tampered her enthusiasm. She is still optimistic about love and believes that someday she will find hers.

In a recent interaction with DNA, she shared her thoughts over love and said, "Love will happen when it has to. There’s no sense of urgency. The time that I have spent alone has been very important to understand myself better. So, I do believe that it will happen at the right time."

Katrina was last in a relationship with Ranbir Kapoor and we all know how it ended! They were together for almost six-long-years before differences crept in and they fell apart. Ever since the lady has been single while the handsome man has allegedly found new love in Katrina's BFF Alia Bhatt. That's how twisted Bollywood is!

Anyway, Katrina is a busy bee professionally. The actress has her plate filled with films like Zero and Thugs of Hindostan lined up for release. Zero stars her with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma while in Thugs of Hindostan, the lady will share screen space with Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh.