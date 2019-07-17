Darshana Devi July 17 2019, 5.56 pm July 17 2019, 5.56 pm

Katrina Kaif is currently basking in the success of Bharat, which paired her opposite her ex-beau Salman Khan. The stunning lady had one more reason to celebrate on Tuesday as she rang in her 36th and is currently having a ball in Mexico. There are wishes pouring in for the actor even now and a lot of her close ones from the industry like Arjun Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt have showered their love for the Tiger Zinda Hai star on social media. All the love and good wishes seem to have overwhelmed Katty as she expressed her gratitude on social media on Wednesday.

Katrina shared a picture which sees her donning a casual white top and a pair of denim shorts posing alongside a blackboard that has ‘Happy Birthday Katrina’ written on it. There’s also a beautiful bouquet of flowers lying above the board. Through her caption, Kat thanked everyone for making her day ‘so special’.

Take a look at Katrina Kaif’s post here:

The actor also opened up about her birthday plans to DNA recently and shared that for her, birthdays ‘are no big deal’. "I think birthdays are always fun. It’s not such a big deal, honestly, it’s more about the time that you have and an excuse to take a few days off to spend time with your friends and family,” she said, adding , "When it comes to birthday celebrations, I always have fun in a lively place and just spend time together with friends and family."