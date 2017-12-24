Katrina Kaif thinks romancing Salman and Aamir Khan onscreen is wonderful

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif calls herself a fan of romance and feels that the genre becomes exciting when she is working with superstars like Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. Kat shares a great rapport with both the superstars on and off screen. Katrina is currently awaiting the release of Tiger Zinda Hai which brings her back with Salman after five years. She is also working with Aamir for her next film, Thugs of Hindostan.

When pressed about the reunion with Salman in Tiger Zinda Hai, the star said “So, it has been five years since ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ released. It’s an incredible story (of ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’). I think Ali (Abbas Zafar, the film’s director) has taken the story forward in an amazing way. It has been really fun, every day on set with Ali and Salman. It has been really wonderful, the whole experience of filming it has been really nice.”

Sallu and Kat were a couple for a few years before they broke up in 2009. The two of them worked together for the first time in Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya in 2005, which incidentally was Katrina’s third Bollywood film. Katrina thinks that the chemistry shared between her and Salman has evolved to something great over time and they hold each other with high regard.

Katrina had worked with Aamir in Dhoom 3 and while speaking of romancing him, she said “I love romance as everyone does. Romancing people as wonderful as Aamir and Salman is wonderful.”