Acting chops and grace apart, if there’s anything else about the stunning Katrina Kaif that drives us crazy, it has to be her super toned and flexible bod. Katrina Kaif has shelled out some major fitness goals for all her fans out there. But do you know who does Katrina Kaif admires when it comes to fitness? We do! And her answers won’t really surprise you! In an exclusive interview with Zoom TV, the Ek Tha Tiger actor made some interesting revelations…
Of recent, superstar Salman Khan has upped his social media game and the actor’s back-to-back posts give us a sneak peek into his workout diaries. We can’t help but credit Kat, who during the song launch of Bharat, stated that she doesn’t like Salman Khan’s posts because they are boring. The rest, as they say, is history. Now, Katrina was quizzed about the sudden change in Salman Khan’s Instagram activities. She responded saying, “Salman Khan is a fitness icon. It’s so inspiring to see him passionately follow his physical targets. And he takes his fitness training very seriously. It’s just amazing how his passion for fitness is growing with every passing day.”
Moreover, upon being asked if there’s anyone in Bollywood, who Katrina Kaif thinks is a fitness expert and whose fitness she admires the most, the Zero actor revealed, “I think Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. They are so passionate about their fitness training and work really hard towards achieving their fitness training.” She didn’t forget to mention her fitness instructor, “I admire Yasmin Karachiwala, my trainer in Mumbai, who is nearing 50 and what fit body she has.”
Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif, who was last seen in Salman Khan's Bharat, is now gearing up for Rohit Shetty's cop drama, Sooryavanshi, also starring Akshay Kumar.