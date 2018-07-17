Katrina Kaif to hike her fees post the release of Zero and TOH, but is it worth it?

Pay disparity in Bollywood has been the topic of discussion for decades. The leading ladies of Bollywood have always complained that the B-town men take away the maximum limelight and get paid more than them. But in past few years, the tables seems to have turned and now the actresses are paid more than the leading men of the film. If that’s not enough, the actresses have also started sharing profits from the film’s success.

Rumour has it that the Fitoor actress, Katrina Kaif, wishes to increase her remuneration too post the release of her upcoming ventures Zero and Thugs of Hindostan. Apparently, Katrina wants to match up to the other leading ladies of Bollywood namely Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra who are not only the highest paid actresses of B-town but also have a part for themselves in the film’s profit. If sources are to be believed, Katrina feels that these two films will do incredibly good at the box office and she would be in the position to hike her fees.

But if we look at Katrina’s track record in the last few films, she was part of films like Fitoor, Jagga Jasoos, Baar Baar Dekho and Tiger Zinda Hai of which baring TZH, all have been a box office disaster. Also her forthcoming films stars Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma as her co-stars which makes us wonder whether we can solely credit Katrina for the film’s success.

Whereas on the other hand, Deepika Padukone has hit films like Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani and XxX: The return of Xander Cage in her name. Kangana had single handedly made films like Queen, Tanu weds Manu and Tanu weds Manu Returns a box office success. If we talk about Priyanka she has made her mark both in Bollywood and Hollywood.

