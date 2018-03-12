Katrina Kaif to romance Abhay Deol instead of Shah Rukh Khan in Zero?

Katrina Kaif has been shooting for two films simultaneously – Thugs of Hindostan and Zero. The actress has been sharing quite a few moments from the sets of Aanand L Rai’s Zero and it seemed like she would be playing Shah Rukh Khan’s love interest in the movie. But a recent a Filmfare report claims that Abhay Deol will be essaying Katrina Kaif’s love interest in Zero and not King Khan. The duo had already worked together in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

Zero marks the reunion of the trio Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif after Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Khan plays a vertically challenged man in the movie which is slated to release on December 21, 2018. In fact, according to a report in Bollywoodlife.com, Anushka and Katrina will also essay characters they have never played in the past. “While everyone thinks that only Shah Rukh Khan has a special role in the film with a disability, they will be surprised to know that Anushka and Katrina’s characters also face various challenges. While everyone knows Katrina plays a diva, nobody knows that she is also an alcoholic in the movie. She battles with alcoholism, which affects her life in various ways. Anushka, on the other hand plays a struggling scientist. The makers are trying to keep these details a secret because they don’t want to give out too much information,” Bollywoodlife quoted a source as saying.

Meanwhile, there have been reports that Katrina will star in Remo D’Souza’s ABCD 3 along with Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Dhawan.