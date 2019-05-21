Katrina Kaif to turn producer soon, the actor reveals details

Darshana Devi May 21 2019, 4.57 pm May 21 2019, 4.57 pm

Over the years, there have been plenty of Bollywood stars who have donned the producer’s hats. After Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma and others, it appears another B-Townie has joined the bandwagon. Taking on the producer’s chair soon is Katrina Kaif. Reports of the actor starting her own production company have been doing the rounds for a while now and the Thugs Of Hindostan actor has finally opened up on the same. In fact, she has also gone on to reveal that she is turning a producer in 2019 itself.

"Yes, it's true. I plan to start my production house sometime towards the end of this year." she further adds, "I really hope to put my name as a producer to one of the projects I've been in discussions with. So let's see." We wonder if it’s the French film He Loves Me He Loves Me Not, of which she had bought the rights some time back but the project didn’t take off. Or, it might be a whole new project altogether, you never know! Only time will tell!

Katrina Kaif to turn a producer soon, the actor reveals details

Back in a 2017 interview, Katrina spoke about her interest in production and said, “Production is definitely something I’m interested in. You have to have the logistical side of it ready because that’s something I would not know about. But it’s definitely on my mind and something I would want to do. And it’s eventually going to happen as a natural progression may be.”

When further quizzed about the kind of films she wants to produce, she stated, “I don’t classify films that way — whether you call it different or the same, classic or arty or anything. A film is a film and it connects with you or it doesn’t. If I hear something special, I will instinctively know it.”

This comes amidst her promotions for her upcoming film Bharat. The film pairs her with her ex-boyfriend Salman Khan and is slated to release on June 5.