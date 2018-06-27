Katrina Kaif turns down a film opposite Aditya Roy Kapur and we know why

Katrina Kaif is on could nine right now and why not? Her last release Tiger Zinda Hai was a massive success and she is currently a part of Da-Bangg tour of Salman Khan where she killed it with her moves. Add to that the fact that she would be seen in Thugs Of Hindostan with Aamir Khan and Zero with Shah Rukh Khan. The lady is pretty sorted this year as far as her professional phase is concerned. So much so, that now she has conditions. And the one to fall prey to the same is, Aditya Roy Kapur.

Rumour has it that Katrina Kaif was offered a romantic thriller where she would be seen reuniting with her Fitoor co-star Aditya Roy Kapur. But the actress politely turned down the offer as she didn’t want to work with Aditya who has had poor box office performance.

Well, seems like a good off the screen friendship did not culminate into a good professional experience here. Aditya’s box office presence has been dismal, and there is no doubt about his. His last movie Ok Jaanu sank without a trace.

Naturally, Katrina does not want that to rub off on her current career high, and hence is being extremely cautious and choosy.