Katrina Kaif uses social media to sway fans

Katrina Kaif might be a late comer to join social media, but she very well knows how to keep her fans updated about everything that’s happening in her life, using different platforms. Currently, the actress is busy with the shooting of Bharat in which she replaced Priyanka Chopra in Nick of time. Recently, the team wrapped up a schedule in Malta, and Katrina has been sharing quite a lot pictures from there.

The actress on her Insta story also posted a picture in which she had a dramatic exit from a vanity van. Isn’t she looking stunning in the picture?

Well, by being so active on Instagram from the sets of Bharat, Katrina reminded us of Tiger Zinda Hai days. During the shooting of Tiger Zinda Hai, Katrina used to share a lot of pictures and memories from the sets that she shared with Salman Khan and director Ali Abbas Zafar.

From a still of a song to some behind the scenes pictures, Katrina had kept fans updated about everything that was happening on the sets of Tiger Zinda Hai. We like!