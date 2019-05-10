Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal in a relationship? Neha Dhupia gives the answer

Onkar Kulkarni May 10 2019, 12.05 am May 10 2019, 12.05 am

In Bollywood, there is no stopping rumours about dating and relationships. The latest one doing the rounds is that of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. The hearsay got fueled when news arrived that Vicky has parted ways with his longtime girlfriend Harleen Sethi. The stories about Katrina and Vicky seeing each other sounds a bit too abrupt as they have never even worked together. However, while the stories of their link-ups spread like wildfire, there is one celebrity who’s come forward and doused the flame. That Bollywood personality being Neha Dhupia.

The actor has been hosting a chat show called #NoFilterNeha. Thus, we expect that she gives the real answer with ‘no filter’. Considering that she has stars coming over and spilling all the beans on her show, a news portal asked Neha if there was any truth to Katrina-Vicky story. As bad news for fans of the actors, Neha replied in the negative, squashing out all the rumours.

The interviewer apparently asked Neha to blink once if the buzz was true and blink twice if the buzz was false. The actor took to doing the latter. After the success of her chat show, Neha also began hosting BFFs With Vogue. She recently shot for the season two of the show with Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

In terms of work, Katrina Kaif is all geared up for the release of her upcoming film Bharat. She saw the release of the film’s latest track Aithey Aa today. The film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar also stars Salman Khan. The duo has earlier teamed up for films like Tiger Zinda Hai, Ek Tha Tiger, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Partner among others. Vicky, on the other hand, will be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham Singh.