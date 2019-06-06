Darshana Devi June 06 2019, 5.06 pm June 06 2019, 5.06 pm

If we have to name a few Bollywood movies that we've probably watched over 15 times, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara has to be one. The multi-starrer is considered as one of Bollywood’s gems and revolves around friendships, love and road trips. The film, with its unique concept, has left many fans longing for a sequel and not just fans, the members of the cast are equally anxious. We say this after going through Katrina Kaif’s recent interview.

During one of the promotional events of Bharat, Katrina was quizzed about that one role she would have loved to do. The Thugs Of Hindostan star instantly picked Alia Bhatt’s role from Gully Boy, following which, she shared words of appreciation for her ZNMD director Zoya Akhtar. "Zoya writes phenomenally for women. Even today I think what she wrote, the way she wrote the character in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, still is one of my favourites,” she said.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Adding to it, she also made an interesting revelation. When asked to comment on how fans are eagerly waiting for a sequel of ZNMD, she said, "I told, I told Zoya that you should really make a part 2 of that film."

It was in February when Zoya, too, was asked about the film’s sequel. She surprised us saying, "I am dying to work with Hrithik Roshan. I am really keen to work with him again so planning to make a sequel to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. However, I will start working on this project only when I get a good script. Katrina Kaif, Farhan Akhtar, Kalki Koechlin and Hrithik Roshan, all four guys are very special to me. I really share a good bonding with them so I can't even think of making a sequel just for the sake of money."