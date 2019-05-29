Katrina Kaif would love to star in THIS Deepika Padukone film

Divya Ramnani May 29 2019, 7.59 pm May 29 2019, 7.59 pm

At present, Katrina Kaif is engrossed with the promotions for her upcoming film, Bharat, which co-stars Salman Khan. During her back-to-back interviews, Katrina Kaif has made some of the most interesting revelations. From opening up on Priyanka Chopra’s exit to talking about the equation she shares with her contemporaries, Miss Kaif has kept all the gossipmongers occupied. Moreover, Kat also expressed her desire to work in a film like Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak.

During a recent interview, Katrina Kaif was quizzed about her last on-screen character – Babita Kumar – from Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero. The actor was also asked on the kind of roles that she would like to do in the near future. The Tiger Zinda Hai actor replied saying that she would love to do a film like Chhapaak (Deepika Padukone’s upcoming film) if it comes her way. Katrina said, “Today, I see Babita Kumari (Her character in 'Zero') as a character; whether she is the protagonist or not isn't important. I see Kumud as a heroic character. Tomorrow, if a role like what Deepika (Padukone) is doing in 'Chhapaak' is offered to me, I would jump at it.”

We aren't surprised because Chhapaak is among one of the most anticipated films of 2020. It will have Deepika Padukone essaying the role of acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The first look of the same was recently out and it brought a lot of praises for Deepika Padukone.

Deepika Padukone in Chhapaak:

Well, there was a time when both Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone shared a cold shoulder, thanks to their former affair with Ranbir Kapoor. However, things seem to have taken a bright turn today, as both Kat and DP leave no chance to praise each other.

Recently, Deepika opened up on her rapport with Katrina. She said, “A lot of water has flown under the bridge. For me, just the fact that she came and was very present was gracious (of Katrina). I've always been fond of her. You know, just the way that she's been over the years, and with her work and I have a lot of respect for that. I made my peace with her."

Meanwhile, Bharat to release on June 5, 2019.