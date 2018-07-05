Katrina Kaif would need an anti-dandruff shampoo after Arjun Kapoor’s comment on her Instagram post

We are loving Katrina Kaif’s Instagram game. The babe is busy posting some really stunning photos on the platform from her recent photoshoot. Her black and white picture saga is driving us crazy. While the entire world and her legion of fans are head over heels with her recent updates, good friend, Arjun Kapoor doesn’t share the same sentiment, it seems.

Powder and earth 🌟 A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Jul 3, 2018 at 11:16pm PDT

The actor, in fact, is busy trolling Katrina and we must say, it’s too hilarious. Now we bet Katrina would have expected various adjectives like sizzling, sultry, sexy by Arjun, but the actor instead decided to tease Katrina. Have a look at what Arjun commented on Katrina’s post:

Now, who would have thought that Arjun will have such a hilarious take on this otherwise sexy video?

For the unaware, Katrina Kaif is currently in Canada with Salman Khan, Daisy Shah, Jacqueline Fernandez and Sonakshi Sinha for the Da-Bangg tour. The tour is expected to wrap up by this weekend post which the team will return to India. After her arrival, Kat will wrap Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Thugs of Hindostan with Aamir Khan. Later she’ll start shooting for Remo D’souza’s next film with Varun Dhawan.