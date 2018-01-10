Katrina Kaif’s baby sister is the new face of Lakme, Bollywood not too far from here?

Isabelle Kaif, sister of actress babe Katrina Kaif, is making in-roads to the limelight. The 31-year-old has become the new face of cosmetic brand Lakmé. The Hindustan Unilever Brand lead brand is already endorsed by actresses Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shraddha Kapoor.

"Lakmé is India's favourite brand. It's incredible to get an opportunity to represent a brand that has worked with the best makeup experts and introduced some of the biggest beauty trends and products. I am extremely excited to be starting my journey with this iconic brand," said Isabelle who made her debut with the 2014 film ‘Dr. Cabbie’, alongside ‘The Big Bang Theory’ actor Kunal Nayyar.

Reports suggest Isabelle has always had a fondness for the arts. Coming from an extensive background in theatre, she co-founded a production company, with plays premiering at various off-Broadway theatres. She also worked on her acting and directing skills, focusing on independent Cinema.

Purnima Lamba, Head of Innovations Lakmé added: "We are proud to introduce Isabelle, following in her sister Katrina's footsteps as a Lakmé discovery. We look forward to a long association and some great campaigns with her".

Lakmé has introduced some of the industry’s leading faces including Isabelle’s sister, the gorgeous Katrina Kaif. By the looks of it, this association seems like an extention of the brand’s relationship with Katrina. Isabelle is already a well-known face in B-town and getting on board as the face of a large brand further brightens her chances of skipping the cue towards her entry into Bollywood.