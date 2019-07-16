Ranjini Maitra July 16 2019, 2.07 pm July 16 2019, 2.07 pm

Since it's Katrina Kaif's 36th birthday on Tuesday, we do know that social media is going to be flooded with fans, friends, and colleagues pouring her with love and wishes. And then, we came across Alia Bhatt's Instagram story, wherein she has penned the sweetest wish for Katrina, who was known to be her BFF once. We don't need to tell you why her wishes matter.

Addressing her 'dearest Katy', Alia not only prays for the best for her but also wants 'body goals' from her! We agree though, Katrina possesses enviable fitness and can indeed give body goals. In fact, these two especially bonded once upon a time as they worked out together under the supervision of fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala.

Around two years after Katrina's six-year-old relationship with Ranbir Kapoor came to an end, we learned about Ranbir's blossoming romance with Alia. In some time, both Ranbir and Alia conceded to the rumors. But this was believed to have left a stain on Alia's equation with Katrina.

Despite everything, Katrina has been cordial with everyone she shares a past story with, including Ranbir and Alia.

"I'm taking this as a compliment. But yes, if someone like you, who knows me well, feels nice about my conduct, it's a good thing. I'm not trying to be saintly but it's always easier to just make peace, be friends, to be loving. I'm not doing this to make your life easier. But I'm doing it to make my life easier. It genuinely is more peaceful and you feel lighter and happier when you don't hold on to any anger or grudges," she said, in an interview in May this year.

Notably, Katrina also attended the wedding reception of Deepika Padukone (who also dated Ranbir Kapoor) and Ranveer Singh and shared a warm hug.

Happy birthday, Katrina. Keep spreading the love!