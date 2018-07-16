Katrina Kaif's birthday excites BFF Alia Bhatt, but will Kat budge?

Friendships do not last for long in Bollywood and proving us right were Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif whose friendship had apparently went for a ‘toss’ recently, thanks to former’s closeness with the latter’s ex. No points for guessing here as we are talking about Ranbir Kapoor who sort of officially announced his affair with Alia in an interview and then Kat went all moopy with her cryptic Instagram posts. While Alia was a constant presence on Katrina’s feed, later went MIA from formers, releasing a string of speculations. But maybe, the situation is not as bad as it seems. Looks like either the divas still want to be good friends, or Alia is still trying to get into Katrina’s good books. Alia wished Kat on her birthday with a sweet picture. She is amongst the first ones from Bollywood to wish the gorgeous actress on social media.

Will they be back to the foray as besties? We’ll have to wait and watch.

Alia and Katrina had appeared on Neha Dhupia’s talk show ‘BFFs with Vogue’ and had spoken at length about their friendship. The picture is from that show with caption ‘Happiest Birthday’ written on it.

Sweet, no?

Well, maybe it’s just us making a big deal out of a mole or maybe they are just pretending to be the ‘BFFs’. You never know. *wink*

Nevertheless, we wish you a very Happy Birthday Katrina Kaif. May you be friends with everyone forever.