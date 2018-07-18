Katrina Kaif’s birthday wish for Priyanka Chopra is all about joy

One of Bollywood’s talented actress, Priyanka Chopra turns 36 today. And apart from her whirlwind romance with Nick Jonas, let us focus on something else too as our desi girl is just not about gossip. While her journey from Miss World to the conquering the West has been phenomenal, she is also one of the sassiest actress tinsel town has ever witnessed.

While the actress is staying away from the media glare and is in London currently, her fellows from the fraternity have wished the actress on her birthday. But it’s Katrina’s wish for PeeCee on Instagram which is all about inspiration.

Katrina took to Instagram and wished her dear friend Priyanka with a message which all the Cancerians will relate too. For the uninitiated, Priyanka also wished Katrina on her birthday. We are totally loving this bond between Priyanka and Katrina. We really hope to see them in a movie together soon.

Happiest birthday beautiful.. #KatrinaKaif May this year be full of all the milestones you would want.. Here’s wishing u joy and laughter always.. ❤️💋🎉 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) July 16, 2018

It was almost going to happen as Katrina was supposed to be a part of Bharat, which stars Salman Khan and Priyanka. However, she opted out of the project as the role that was written for her didn’t add much to the story. Sigh! Anyway, apart from Bharat, PeeCee will also be seen in Shonali Bose's next titled The Sky Is Pink. The film also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.