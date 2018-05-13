Katrina Kaif’s dance rehearsal video will surely get you excited for Thugs of Hindostan

Katrina Kaif is currently filming for Thugs of Hindostan and it requires dancing expertise. We are all aware of her prowess as a dancer. A glance at it will tell you that she has only become better with time. And we’re talking about classical dance.

Katrina Kaif at dance rehearsals today pic.twitter.com/N6ezlbivBj — Katrina Kaif Online (@KatrinaKaifFB) May 12, 2018

This could well be the first time we’re seeing Katrina dance in the Indian style. The viral video shows her rehearsing her moves and a watermark on the video says Yash Raj Films. It makes us wonder if this particular sequence is a part of Thugs of Hindostan, a film which also stars Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan. The film is slated to hit the theaters in November.

Katrina was last seen in the Salman Khan starred Tiger Zinda Hai. She is also working with Aanand L Rai film Zero also starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma. When asked about being labeled as a glamourous heroine, Katrina told Hindustan Times, “I’ve never agreed with tags anyway, and I disagree hugely with that tag. We don’t need to be carbon copies of each other. You don’t need to be slotted into a category just because certain colleagues of yours have done a particular kind of films while you haven’t.”

Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, it was reported earlier that it could possibly clash with Rajinikanth’s 2.0 and Aamir stated that he didn’t want it to happen. Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Thugs of Hindostan will also be released in IMAX theatres in India.