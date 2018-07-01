Katrina Kaif’s life twirls 360 degrees and it is so much fun! WATCH VIDEO

Katrina Kaif is currently busy with the Da-Bangg tour. The actress is stealing everyone’s hearts with her stage performances. But, what’s more interesting are her videos from the backstage. Katrina is surely having a gala time with her team during the tour. The actress’ makeup artist, Daniel Bauer, has been sharing videos of the fun that they have in the makeup room.

Few days ago, he had shared a video in which Katrina was seen teaching them the Swag Se Swagat hook step. Check out the video here:

Well, recently one more video was shared by Daniel and it was a 360 degree video. Watch it here:

We are sure fans of Katrina Kaif would be very happy to see these behind-the-scenes videos of the actress. Though the Tiger Zinda Hai actress looks like no-nonsense woman, she surely knows how to have fun.

Talking about her movies, she will next be seen in YRF’s Thugs Of Hindostan which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The movie, which is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, is slated to hit the screens on November 7, 2018. She will also be seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero which will be releasing on December 21, 2018. Apart from katrina, the movie also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma.