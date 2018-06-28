Katrina Kaif's new Instagram profile picture is a poetic dream

She is fluid, she is flowing, and she is a dream. We are, of course, talking about Katrina Kaif, whose lithe frame and radiant beauty mesmerises her fans across the world. It was a pleasant surprise when the actress who preferred to not be on social media, entered the arena in 2017, and since then, has been making us go gaga with her posts. Today we are talking about her latest Insta one, which also happens to be her profile picture.

What can we say anything about it? Just that she looks like a poet's dream come true.

Malang 📷 #tarunvishwa A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Jun 27, 2018 at 10:58pm PDT

In monochrome, with gorgeousness oozing from her in all its magnificent effervescence. Ah, Katrina, you are a dream.

She recently made our eyes pop wide open with her act in Salman Khan's Da-Bang Tour, as she swayed in red with those envy-inducing abs. Surely, with her moving to 'Swag Se Swagat', no one could take eyes off her, just like we can't take our eyes off this picture of hers.

After her dhamakedaar stint in Tiger Zinda Hai, Kat's all set to stun us with her next movies, Aamir Khan's pirate act Thugs Of Hindostan and Shah Rukh Khan's Zero. Frankly, we cannot wait for both.