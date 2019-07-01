Divya Ramnani July 01 2019, 11.49 pm July 01 2019, 11.49 pm

Katrina Kaif is among one of the most celebrated actors of Bollywood. With such stunning looks, amazing script selections and sensual dance moves; the Ek Tha Tiger actor’s fan following, among both masses and classes, has only doubled over the past few years. Well, for any star, having a set of crazy aficionados is both a blessing and a curse, and Katrina Kaif is no exception. An old video of the Katrina getting mobbed by a set of stubborn fans, while exiting the airport, is doing the rounds on social media.

The clip features the Zero actor, who was decked up in a loose sweatshirt, ripped jeans and black sneakers, as she made her way towards the exit. And with the amount craze that she has, a bunch of fans ran towards the actor in order to get a selfie. However, a particular fan’s desperate attempt to get clicked with the actor had him intruding Kat’s personal space, despite the actor requesting him to stop. Moreover, he kept following Katrina, until she finally stopped and expressed her discomfort on the same, after a phone was chucked on the floor. Sigh! Leave the poor thing alone!

Take a look at Katrina Kaif dealing with her stubborn fans here:

Recently, in an interview with HT Café, Katrina Kaif opened up on the kind of films she wants to be a part of. The actor said, “It’s the heart and soul of the makers, and what they’re trying to say with a film. I want to do roles that I’ve not done before. It can be an offbeat film like Gone Girl, or something like Chaalbaaz — a quirky fun comedy. Or even a film like Tully (2018) starring Charlize Theron as a single mother. It’s about finding material like that. I’m not the first choice when it comes to such films because I tend to do large scale films. But, I’m dying to do a film like that with the right script. You can’t do a film just to be indulgent and have a meaty role when the story isn’t going anywhere. Writing has to be incredible."