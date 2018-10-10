Katrina Kaif's Thugs of Hindostan character revealed: Will play a woman of colour

During the trailer launch of Thugs Of Hindostan, one of the most anticipated films of 2018, Katrina Kaif spoke at length about her character but kept her real identity a secret. The trailer of Thugs will always be remembered for the amount of grandeur it adds to the film viewing experience but while Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Sheikh were seen in action aavtars, Katrina was seen essaying the role of a danseuse. Something that we weren't expecting considering Kat had impressed with her role in Tiger Zinda Hai only recently.

"Tiger was a different kind of role and I quite enjoyed doing it but Thugs demands a different performance," she had said at the trailer launch. in.com can now reveal that the 'Kat' is out of the bag and that Katrina is playing a tawaif (sex worker) in the film. Reports suggest that the magnum opus, directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya is looking at a Diwali release and will have Katrina perform for 20 minutes only.

Now her fans may not be too happy about it but the truth is that even for Dhoom 3 Katrina had a similar length for her role. It's a different matter that Kat was more than impressed with her performance, especially the Kamli act, but most of the time WAS taken away by Khan himself. We at in.com are really disappointed though since after Tiger we were expecting Kat to impress us once again with her action sequences. Next time then.