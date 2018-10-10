image
Wednesday, October 10th 2018
English
Katrina Kaif's Thugs of Hindostan character revealed: Will play a woman of colour

Bollywood

Katrina Kaif's Thugs of Hindostan character revealed: Will play a woman of colour

Sneha MathewSneha Mathew   October 10 2018, 12.58 am
back
Aamir KhanAmitabh BachchanFatima Sana Shaikhkatrina kaifThugs of HindostanVijay Krishna AcharyaYRF
nextAishwarya Rai Bachchan on #MeToo: Momentum is a good sign
ALSO READ

Deepika Padukone visits perfectionist Aamir Khan, is a flick on cards?

Thugs of Hindostan: Here's how the massive ships were rolled out!

Virat Kohli turns vegan, feels stronger