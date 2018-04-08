Katrina stood by Salman during his tough times, where is lulia?

Salman Khan was awarded five years sentence by a Jodhpur court in regards to the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. The actor had to spend two nights in the Jodhpur Central Jail before he finally managed to get the bail on Saturday afternoon. Katrina Kaif was one of the first stars to meet Salman Khan after he returned to his Mumbai residence on Saturday. The actress, who has worked with Salman in films like Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, was also his alleged girlfriend for almost seven years.

Surprisingly, Salman’s present rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur was nowhere to be seen. Reportedly, the superstar recently roped in lulia to sing a romantic number in his forthcoming film Race 3. We can’t stop ourselves from wondering if everything is fine between the two.

Katrina Kaif, Arpita Khan & baby Ahil offering prayers earlier this week pic.twitter.com/mm3qTVuDEJ — Katrina Kaif Online (@KatrinaKaifFB) April 7, 2018

Ever since the actor was sentenced imprisonment, Katrina had gone missing from social media. In fact, she was photographed seeking blessings at Mumbai's well-known Siddhivinayak Temple along with Salman Khan's younger sister Arpita Khan Sharma and her son Ahil. On a related note, when Salman Khan was jailed 11 years back for poaching an antelope, he was visited by Katrina Kaif at the Jodhpur Central Jail on an afternoon of August 26, 2007.

Salman will soon resume shooting for Remo D’Souza’s Race 3, which also stars with Jacqueline, Bobby, Daisy and Anil Kapoor. The film is slated to hit the screens on June 15.