Katrina to join Salman as co-host on Big Boss 12?

Hit reality TV show Big Boss is all set to return to the small screen. For years now, the Big Boss addiction has gripped the nation and the show has gone to reach top TRPs across channels and seasons. But there are more than enough reasons for fans to go even more excited about the film this time around. Season 12 will introduce a new concept with only couples as the contestants and rumours have gone one step ahead to suggest that Katrina Kaif is being considered for the co-host of Salman Khan in the coming season.

Salman Khan, being the most popular host of Big Boss, may soon be seen pairing up with ex-girlfriend. “She shares a fabulous equation with Salman and they make great television hosts together because she is the only actress who can make fun of Salman on screen, imitate him, and get away with it," a source tells Deccan Chronicle. However, there is no confirmation about Katrina’s entry into the show.

Katrina is no stranger to the TV show. The actress was seen in the last season of Big Boss promoting her movie Tiger Zinda Hai, and also performing on Swag Pe Swagat with Salman, who was her co-star in the movie.

Admist all the controversies and Bharat shoot, Salman Khan is expected to take time out to kick start the shoot for the show soon.