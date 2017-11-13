Katrina visits a Chiropractor, is everything fine with the actress?

Lately, Katrina Kaif had been working hard for Ali Abbas Zafar’s ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’. So, as soon as the actress wrapped up its extremely busy shooting schedule, she paid a visit to a Chiropractor. She even shared the picture on her Instagram story. Considering that Katrina has shot several action sequences in ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, one can wonder if that worsened her health condition.

Besides, non-stop working without any break sometimes take a toll on our health. And when it comes to celebs, especially an actor’s erratically hectic work schedule, one needs to be under constant medical monitoring. Long shooting schedules often break their normal sleep cycle, leading to various health issues. Despite this, actors have to give their 100% so that we can’t complain.

Coming back to the main story, Chiropractic treatment is a therapeutic treatment for spinal manipulation and its surrounding structures, focusing essentially on lower back pain. So, a visit to a Chiropractor probably means that Kat is undergoing stunt injuries. Now this leaves us slightly worried about her health. We sincerely wish that all is well with the glam queen.

Katrina is teaming up with Salman Khan after 5 long years in ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’. The movie is slated for a December 22 release, this year.