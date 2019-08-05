Priyanka Kaul August 05 2019, 9.38 am August 05 2019, 9.38 am

Earlier, television used to have a plethora of good series to choose from. Before the advent of OTT platforms, it were these shows that kept us hooked to the small screen. While various game shows have come and gone, the one which continues to be an audience' favourite is Kaun Banega Crorepati. Based on the British game show, Who Wants To Be a Millionaire? the Hindi version of it is hosted by none other than Amitabh Bachchan. Recently, shooting for the 11th season went on the floors and the host himself shared some glimpses.

Check out the tweet posted by Amitabh Bachchan here:

T 3247 - It has begun .. another KBC .. 19 years since it started .. 11 seasons .. and the love of all the viewers ..🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/KEApOuv07T

— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 3, 2019

In the tweet, the superstar shared how the show has been airing for 19 long years and thanked the viewers.

In another tweet, he shared a thought, along with a picture of the sets.

T 3248 -" It is only when the mind is free from the old that it meets everything anew, and in that there is joy" ~ Ef H बीती हुई पुरानी बातों से जब हमें मुक्ति मिलती है , तभी जाकर एक नवल दृष्टिकोण से परिचय होता है ; और उसमें ख़ुशी मिलती है । ~ अब pic.twitter.com/YdZPLgCbdK — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 4, 2019

"The signature tune and the applause and 'KBC' and the tech rehearsals come alive and the palpitation for the morrow and the first episode for this year and its apprehensions and uncertainties but shall try to give it the best knock," he wrote.

The first episode of the show aired on July 3, 2000, and started with Bachchan hosting it himself. After two seasons, Shah Rukh Khan was roped in to play the host, in order to give it more freshness and a connect with the audience. However, the ratings of the third season dropped significantly due to this change and Sr. Bachchan was called in again for the 4th season and he continued till date. Each season of the game show brings in a new element. Either it is a new lifeline or another twist.

Even though the contestant panel mainly consists of common people as participants, the show also sees a wide range of celebrities coming up to try their hand at the game. However, the appearance is for promotional purposes or philanthropy solely.