Soheib Ahsan August 14 2019, 2.27 pm August 14 2019, 2.27 pm

Press Conferences have changed in many ways over time. It is a known fact that in the modern-day, any press conference with a celebrity ends with fans asking for a selfie. In his latest tweet, Amitabh Bachchan revealed that selfies were the second most asked question at his last press conference. The first being his reason for choosing to wear a pair of yellow socks. This was at the launch of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 11.

Amitabh Bachchan also shared pictures from the event. Without a doubt, the bright yellow socks are definitely an eye-catcher. In his tweet, the Pink actor laughed at being asked about the yellow socks and also expressed his happiness to be in the midst of his fans. In other pictures along with the tweet, he can be seen taking pictures with a number of his fans.

Check out Amitabh Bachchan's tweet:

T 3257 - The launch of KBC season 11 .. the show in its 19th year .. my association for 10 seasons .. PressCon today amid a crowded media .. most asked questions .. MY YELLOW SOCKs .. and Selfies .. !! 🤣 But an absolute joy to be in their midst ! pic.twitter.com/13VMHzPAev — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 13, 2019

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 11, as Amitabh Bachchan pointed out in his tweet will be celebrating its 19 years. The first episode of the show premiered in July in 2000. Since then, the Wazir actor has been a constant face of the show every season except for the third. In Kaun Banega Crorepati's third season, Shah Rukh Khan was selected to host the show in place of Amitabh Bachchan. As a consequence, the show's ratings dropped significantly. Following this, Big B returned to the show for every other season after that. Earlier last week he had tweeted when he started shooting for the new season. In the tweet, he stated the love of viewers was the reason for the show's success.

Check out Amitabh Bachchan's tweet:

T 3247 - It has begun .. another KBC .. 19 years since it started .. 11 seasons .. and the love of all the viewers ..🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/KEApOuv07T — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 3, 2019