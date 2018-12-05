Kedarnath: A day before the film’s release, Bombay HC to hear a plea against it

Kedarnath is one film that has been in news mostly for all the wrong reasons. After the shooting of the film kickstarted, there was a tiff between the makers of the film. Later, the producer of the movie was changed. It was also said that as the movie was getting delayed, Sara Ali Khan was unable to give dates and the makers were planning to take a legal action against her. But the movie finally came on track and is now all set to hit the screens on December 7, 2018. However, the problems aren’t over for the movie. Just a day before the film releases, on Thursday, Bombay High Court will be hearing a plea against the film.

A PIL has been filed against the film by lawyers Ramesh Chandra Mishra and Prabhakar Tripathi. They want a reassessment of the film by Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). In their petition, they have claimed that the movie is hurting religious sentiments and promotes love-jihad. In their complaint, the petitioners have stated, "The love story between a Hindu girl (played by Sara) and a Muslim boy (played by Sushant) will create a drastic situation and will promote love-jihad." Not just that, they feel that shooting a love scene at pilgrimage place like Kedarnath, hurts the religious sentiments.

Well, let’s wait and watch if Kedarnath gets a smooth release or not.