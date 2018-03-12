Kedarnath: After Amrita, Sushant and Abhishek Kapoor spar over delay

Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor and producer KriArj may be washing their dirty linen in public after the film has been shelved. The one person taking the biggest hit due to the conflict is debutant Sara Ali Khan. Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter rejected Karan Johar’s debut vehicle after Dharma decided on launching Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor too.

According to DNA, Amrita and Abhishek were in a heated argument when the latter informed that he is planning to part ways with KriArj. Amrita was infuriated as she felt Abhishek was jeopardising her daughter’s career. It was earlier reported that when Raabta bombed at the box office, Amrita felt Sushant Singh Rajput is not the right actor to be cast opposite Sara. Given the recent developments, if Abhishek fails to find a producer, Sara’s debut is likely to be further delayed.

It isn’t just Amrita and KriArj having differences with Abhishek Kapoor. Reports suggest that Sushant Singh Rajput too has been embroiled in fights with Kapoor over his character in the film. The director, who gave Sushant the launch pad to the industry with Kai Po Che, has been in conflict with the actor for a long time now. A source told Quint, “Sushant didn’t agree with the way Gattu (Abhishek Kapoor) interpreted Sushant’s character. They also didn’t agree on several issues regarding the script. There were constant tussles and heated arguments between the two. Sushant’s dates were also not used properly by Gattu. A lot of Sushant’s time was wasted. Now Sushant has left for Chambal in a huff to shoot for Abhishek Choubey’s Sonchiriya.”

R 2nd film together and strangely id never seen u dance.i was so blown away by what u showed us over the past couple days. Those moves merely reflected another dimension to what a talented and blessed individual u r. Shambhoo👊 #kedarnath #kedarnaththemovie pic.twitter.com/C1IUwQbjoZ — Abhishek Kapoor (@Abhishekapoor) December 24, 2017

The latest development over the tiff between Kapoor and KriArj is that Abhishek Kapoor decided to part ways with the production house on the account of defaults including non-payment, bouncing of cheques and NEFTs and lack of transparency. Abhishek’s Guy In The Sky production house did not make the termination public. According to them, KriArj’s actions are a result of an afterthought and the allegations came only after the agreement was terminated. KriArj does not have lien or NOC as claimed by them.

However, KriArj had a different story to tell. The official statement by them stated, “Guy In The Sky Pictures is trying to wriggle out of a binding agreement. KriArj Entertainment and T-Series continue to own the film as its co-producers along with Balaji and also own its exclusive distribution rights. We are seeking legal recourse against Abhishek Kapoor and his production company for the various defaults committed by them of their commitments to both KriArj & T-Series. This includes attempts made by Guy in The Sky Pictures and Abhishek Kapoor to cheat KriArj Entertainment & T-Series after making them heavily invest in the film. We no longer wish to make any further comments, the court proceedings will put all speculation to rest.”